Governor formally appoints Howard Quayle as chief minister

It’s official, as this photograph shows.

Howard Quayle became the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man this afternoon.

Following his election by Tynwald this morning Mr Quayle was formally appointed as Chief Minister by the Lieutenant Governor His Excellency Sir Richard Gozney.

The 49-year-old has served as Minister for Health and Social Care since 2014. He was formerly chairman of the planning committee and of the Manx Electricity Authority, as well as being a member of the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Infrastructure and the Economic Policy Review Committee.

Mr Quayle said: ‘It is very great honour to be chosen as the new chief minister of the Isle of Man, and I am grateful to Tynwald for so strongly supporting my nomination. I intend to lead an inclusive government that works hard, and works together, to secure a sustainable future for the people of the island.’

