Govt to continue to run Villa after no bids are submitted

The Villa-Gaiety will continue to operate within government after no bids to run the complex were submitted by private firms.

Three private operators, which each operate major venues in the UK, had been shortlisted and invited to submit detailed proposals on running the two venues.

But while all had expressed an interest, none submitted a bid by the deadline date.

It’s another blow for the Department of Economic Development which has been under fire over its handling of the Vision Nine TT deal and over losses made by the Tom Jones and The Jacksons concerts.

DED Minister Laurence Skelly said he did not believe the Vision Nine saga had had an impact on the bidding process for the Villa-Gaiety.

He said: ‘Being an island there are a lot of logistical issues. The shortlisted firm have a lot of facilities of a similar size and nature to the Villa but I believe the logistics and operating costs had some bearing on their decision not to bid.’

Mr Skelly said his department would review how the management of the venue could be restructured to make it more effective and efficient. This could include the option of the management themselves putting together an offer to run the complex, he confirmed.

He said it was important to give clarity to Villa and Gaiety staff.

The Minister said: ‘We have complied with the mandate from Tynwald to investigate alternative methods of service delivery. We have always said to the staff that should there be no interest then there would be no benefit in pursuing it further and we will continue to operate it within government.

‘The three bidders continue to say they are interested but clearly that interest is not substantial.

‘Staff have had a very difficult year and it is important for them that the review is concluded as swiftly as possible.’

DED is in dispute with Lee O’Hanlon, chief executive of private music promoter tinyCOW, over who is liable for certain costs of organising this summer’s loss-making Tom Jones concert in Noble’s Park.

Mr Skelly said the offer of mediation remains open.