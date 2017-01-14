Island choir Musicalé, which performs at a wide variety of venues around the island and, in its 29-year history has supported many island causes, presented a cheque for £500 to Tim Jones of Crossroads Care (Young Carers) at its Christmas party.

Each year members of the choir nominate a charity to benefit from any donations received throughout the year, and members were delighted to hear from Mr Jones that their efforts would help provide activities over the summer holiday period for the increasing number of young people on the island who find themselves caring for family members.

Mr Jones said: ‘This is an amazing and generous donation from Musicalé, and will be of huge benefit to all of the Young Carers currently receiving support from the Crossroads Care Young Carers Project. Thankyou Musicalé on behalf of all the Young Carers and Crossroads Care.’

