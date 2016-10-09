Graduate has designs on preventing knee injuries

A knee support sleeve that could stop painful, career-ending injuries has been designed by a university graduate from Douglas.

Sean Keane, who studied a Master of Science degree in advanced product design engineering at Nottingham Trent University, has created a knee support sleeve which aims to prevent injuries before they even occur.

Sean Keane showcases the knee support sleeve he designed as part of his end of year university project

The design uses a prototype sleeve – made from elastomer and nylon – to apply compression to the knee, aiding blood flow to help reduce the risk of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in sports professionals.

ACL injuries happen when a ligament in the knee becomes torn, and in most cases sleeves are used after injury to help the muscle repair, but this product works to prevent damage to the knee from occurring.

The injuries can take players out of action for over a year, and have been known to affect top sports professionals such as Maria Sharapova and Michael Owen.

Sean, who now works in London, designed the sleeve as part of his end of year university project and has been looking at the opportunity to incorporate his designs into a pair of leggings to cater for the sports fashion market.

He found inspiration for his designs in his love of lacrosse.

‘I’ve seen players taken out of action because of ACL injuries. Most players resort to using post-injury knee supports, but often complain that they are restrictive and uncomfortable to wear,’ Sean said.

‘The current knee supports available on the market use heavy materials that apply pressure to the knee.

‘My design is made from an elastomer and nylon blend which is lightweight, comfortable and can be worn to prevent injuries before it’s too late. Players are often conscious of wearing knee sleeves, because they don’t want to appear as though they have been injured.

‘A pair of leggings is fashionable and also allows the wearer to keep the knee sleeve hidden.’

Sean’s sports sleeve will now be showcased as part of a celebration of work from postgraduate design students from the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment at Nottingham Trent University, and he also plans to pitch his concepts to sports clothing manufacturers.