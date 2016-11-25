Grave discussion on question of perpetual care in cemetery

There will be no reintroduction of a scheme for perpetual care of graves in cemeteries run by Douglas Council.

An earlier scheme to look after graves in the borough’s cemeteries was shelved in 2001 after it became too costly to run.

The possibility of reinstating the service was considered in 2014, but again abandoned as not viable.

The council’s Regeneration and Community Committee was once more asked to consider reinstating it but remains opposed to the idea.

A report provided to the committee by the council’s head of parks suggested it would be too expensive, with a projected cost of £345 per year per grave.

Councillors were told any such scheme would be limited to a 40 year period and would need to be paid for, with no liability placed on ratepayers.

Over a 40-year period the cost would be something over £14,000 and, if five per cent annual inflation were factored into the equation, the cost would be approaching £43,000 per grave. The cost would be payable by whoever signed the agreement and held the deeds for the grave.

Any such charge would have to be payable in advance at the start of the agreement, councillors were told. The cemetery budget currently funds existing perpetual care arrangements, put in place before the scheme was abolished.

No requests have been made to the council for perpetual grave care.

Douglas Borough Cemetery was founded in 1899 and had a major upgrade earlier this year. The £2.9 million project started in 2014 and ended in January. Around £1.8 million was spent on buildings, the rest on improvements to paths the drive and railings in the cemetery as well as improving facilities for mourners.

Disabled toilets were provided and there was an upgrade to the cremation facilities. Improvements were carried out to waiting areas and disabled access was provided.

A new and larger cremator was installed and the existing one was overhauled, the building itself was painted, floodlit and had CCTV installed.