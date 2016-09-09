Green light for Duchenne Awareness Day

Buildings around the island were turned lime green on Wednesday night to mark Duchenne Awareness Day.

The Tower of Refuge, the ports and harbours building, power station and Sea Terminal in Douglas and Ramsey Swing Bridge were among the landmarks lit up.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) causes progressive muscle weakness from childhood. Patients eventually lose the ability to walk. The condition affects other body systems leading to death from respiratory or cardiac failure at around 30 years of age.

In this week’s Manx Independent we report on one youngster’s battle to get a vital drug after funding was refused by the Manx government.