Grumpy Git writes book about beating the system

Fed up with being fobbed off?

Want to get compensation for a delayed flight, been given the run-around by a car hire firm or do you dispute an alleged speeding offence?

Former island resident Scott Dixon, aka The Grumpy Git, has produced what he believes is the consumer and motorist’s bible which aims to teach you how to complain effectively and get fast results and good compensation with the minimum of effort and fuss.

His e-book How To Effectively Resolve Consumer Complaints and Motoring Disputes spans seven consumer laws, the Data Protection Act, Freedom of Information Act, Small Claims, the role of the ombudsman and various aspects of the Road Traffic Act over three jurisdictions – namely the Isle of Man, Scotland and England and Wales.

The final section of this book looks at various motoring offences including how to submit pothole claims, contest parking tickets and dispute alleged speeding offences including a real life case where he successfully contested an alleged speeding offence by interpreting the Road Traffic Act and quoting the law back to the police trying to enforce the law.

Scott, who relocated to Edinburgh in November 2013 after living in the Isle of Man for 16 and a half years, said: ‘I have looked at the legality of fixed speed cameras, temporary speed cameras, hand held speed guns, temporary road works, parking on private land, road signs, pothole claims and much more with templates to question everything to tip the odds in your favour in the majority of cases.’

Consumer matters include flight delays, car hire disputes and hire purchase agreements.

‘Nobody has ever looked at consumer and motoring legislation and Data Protection and FOI in the Isle of Man on this scale.

‘For the price of a pint, you will be tapping a mine of information with advice you simply won’t find anywhere else,’ he said.

‘It assists consumers and motorists to fight back and “beat the system” easily with templates and advice that works.’

Scott has referred to real life cases to give readers the tools to win disputes with templates and guidance on legislation to seal their case from the outset and secure a quick resolution in your favour.

Test cases include a holiday of a lifetime to Australia that was ruined when flights were disrupted by the ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano, the rejection of an accident insurance claim, late delivery of a sofa bed, the purchase of an unroadworthy second hand car and a rejected warranty claim for a scooter.

He wrote his book over three months last winter, and spent countless hours scrutinising and interpreting the legislation. His book is available to buy in the Kindle store at £3.99.