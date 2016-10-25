Guitarathon to raise cash for blood cancer charity

The fourth annual 11-hour charity guitarathon will be held at the Cat with No Tail pub on Saturday, October 29.

The event will feature a long list of local musicians and will run from 1pm until midnight.

The Guitarathon line-up

It is being organised by Eugene Wilson, who works at Hospice Isle of Man, in memory of his daughter Lisa Wilson who lost her battle with leukemia in 2005 at the age of 22.

All money raised from the day will be donated to the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity whose aim is to find donors for people suffering with blood cancers or blood disorders, as well as improve the quality of life of people who have had a transplant.

The event will be live music from 1pm and it will be opened by Eugene himself.

Other artists performing will include King of the Forrest, 3 Million, Ian Thompson, The Tides, Donna Colligan, The Bombardiers, Steph Joyce and Eamon Sinclair, The Von Colligans and many more.

All the musicians will be doing 30 minute sets and are offering their time for free.

It is free to attend and there will be collection buckets on site for people to donate as well as a raffle.