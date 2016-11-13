Guitarist to go on UK tour with one of his Blues heroes

Well-known blues guitarist, guitar tutor and concert promoter John Gregory is going on a tour of the British Isles with one of his heroes next year.

And an unusual Isle of Man landmark played a part in making it happen.

Blue John and Dr Phil Ratcliffe Picture: Vannin Photos

John, 40, of Lancaster Road, Douglas, is organising the dates for a two-week tour with Ari Eisinger from Philadelphia, USA, who is widely regarded as one of the very best country blues guitarists in the world.

Joining John, who is known to audiences as Blue John, will be his good friend Dr Phil Ratcliffe from Scotland. Dr Phil is the biographer of one of John’s favourite guitar players, Mississippi John Hurt.

Blue John and Dr Phil will be the opening act for each date of the tour.

Ari performs early blues and ragtime styles of the 1920s and 30s and is known throughout the world for his tuition DVDs for Stefan Grossman’s Guitar Workshop, teaching at music camps on both sides of the Atlantic and his two solo albums That Will Never Happen No More and You Don’t Understand.

John explained the strange circumstances in which the tour came about: ‘I recently brought Phil to the island for the second time for a sold out presentation and concert at the Institute in Laxey.

‘Phil and I had a wonderful week and as he was on the boat leaving the island he posted on Facebook about what a great time he had.

‘Amazingly, Ari – who I had dreamed of one day bringing to the island for a concert – posted a YouTube link of George Formby singing the Isle of Man song as a reply to Phil’s post.

‘Ari has met Phil before and had bought a rare Stella guitar from him. I sent Ari a photo of the George Formby statue on Ridgeway Street while Phil and I decided the time was right for us to make contact with a proposal to work with him.’

He added: ‘I have been a fan of Ari’s for the past decade but he rarely gets the chance to come to the British Isles. Phil and I thought we would change that!’

John has organised sold out concerts at the Centenary Centre in Peel, Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin and the Institute in Laxey on multiple occasions.

‘One of my goals was to go on tour, but to be going on a tour with Ari – a man I consider to be one of the greatest musicians on the planet – plus Dr Phil, the biographer of one of my favourite guitarists who has become a very close friend, is not something I could have predicted just a few weeks ago,’ he said.

‘I will be working exceptionally hard on Ari’s behalf and will, of course, be bringing him to the Isle of Man, as well as booking multiple dates across the Irish Sea.’

Anyone who wants further information about the tour, or who would like to sponsor a show, should contact John on 204320 or email bluejohnmedia@hotmail.co.uk

Also see www.bluejohnmedia.com and www.facebook.com/arieisinger2017britishtour