Hailwood interview to feature in museum’s TT Gallery

Close friend of TT legend Mike Hailwood returned to the island this week to talk about his memories of working alongside one of the best riders in road racing history.

Ted Macauley was interviewed by Manx National Heritage curator for social history, Matthew Richardson, on Monday. The recordings will feature in the new TT Gallery at the Manx Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2020.

‘It is an absolute honour for Manx National Heritage to welcome Ted,’ Mr Richardson said.

‘His connection to Mike Hailwood put him at the centre of one of the greatest dramas in the 110-year history of the TT, and to have captured Ted’s perspective on this fascinating episode was hugely rewarding.’

The interview is designed to provide depth to Manx National Heritage’s collections and displays.

Mr Macauley worked with ‘Mike the Bike’ Hailwood throughout his career, and is said to be responsible for the arrangement of sponsorship, as well as organising Hailwood’s bikes during his victorious TT return in 1978, after a period of car racing in the 1970s.

The TT career of the motorcycling champion began in 1958, and his legendary TT status comes from winning 14 races in the 1960s and 1970s.

Hailwood’s career highlight was arguably winning the 1967 Senior TT race against Italian rider Giacomo Agostini.

Born in Oxfordshire in 1940, Hailwood was inspired by his father, who was a motorcycle racer and owned a large motorcycle dealership.

After beginning his racing career at the age of 17, Hailwood showed natural ability while riding for both Honda and MV Agusta, winning nine World Championships.

Hailwood was tragically killed alongside his daughter, Michelle, in a car crash in 1981, but is still a hero to a generation of fans.

Mr Macauley has recently finished working alongside modern day TT superstar Ian Hutchinson on the latter man’s autobiography.

Hutchy: Miracle Man tells the story of the Yorkshire rider’s career, particularly his return to form following a the horrific leg injury he sustained at Silverstone in 2010.

Within the book, high-profile motorsports figures including Valentino Rossi, Mick Grant, Jamie Whitham and Murray Walker offer their opinion on the 14-time TT winner.