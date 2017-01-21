Hand in your weapons - no questions asked

Police are holding a weapon amnesty next month.

It takes place from February 1 and February 28 for residents to hand in weapons ‘with no questions asked’.

A police spokesman said: ‘Surrender any air weapons, firearms, ammunition, knives, swords, electronic stun devices and any other illegal or offensive weapons.

‘You can surrender them at the following locations with no questions asked and we will arrange for their disposal.’

Take the weapons to police headquarters in Douglas or Castletown, Peel or Ramsey police stations.

For more information contact the police firearms department on 631212.