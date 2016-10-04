Harvest celebrations in St John’s

A harvest festival will be held at St John’s Chapel with events on Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10.

A traditional family harvest thanksgiving gift service will take place on Sunday, October 9, starting at 11am.

Gifts from the children for the elderly and others in need within the parish will be received during the service.

Celebrations will continue in the evening with a faith tea at 5pm, followed at 6.30pm, by a short informal, then reflective worship led by Reverend Grace Easthope.

The weekend’s events will conclude on Monday, October 12, at 7pm. with harvest song, mhellia and supper in the Tynwald Inn in St John’s.