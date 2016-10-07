Have the time of your life at Dirty Dancing tribute show

A dance show that pays homage to one of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time is cha cha-ing its way to the Gaiety Theatre.

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show, now in its sixth year, will be performed tonight (Friday).

Director Paul Spicer said: ‘We’re thrilled to be visiting the Isle of Man for the first time in the production’s history.’

He said the atmosphere at the shows was ‘always electric’, adding: ‘We totally encourage our audiences to sing and dance and immerse themselves in this incredible music. I watch people leave the theatre on a real high. This is a multi-award winning soundtrack steeped in nostalgia. I challenge anyone to come along and not have a fantastic time.’

Musical theatre stalwart Julian Essex-Spurrier continues to lead the production having played numerous iconic leading roles including Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, Rocky in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Riff in West Side Story and Rusty in Starlight Express.

He’s joined by Amanda Coutts who recently played the leading role of Scaramouche in the smash hit Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Amanda’s other credits include Pearl in Starlight Express, Rusty in Footloose and Serena in Fame The Musical.

The show includes the classic songs Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, Do You Love Me, and many more.

Tickets cost £20.50 or £18.50 for concessions.

They are available at www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.

The production is not affiliated with Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage in the West End or on tour in the UK or worldwide.