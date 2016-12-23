Head to St John’s for annual Boxing Day cammag match

Too much Christmas pudding? Over done it on the turkey?

The best thing you can do, then, is to spend Boxing day playing a game of cammag.

The age-old, rule-defying sport of Cammag is a uniquely Manx game that generally involves sticks, running about and a great deal of physical exertion. And, year on year, whether people come along to play or just to watch, its popularity is growing.

The game is an earlier form of hockey, and it shares its roots with the Scottish game of shinty and Irish sport, Hurling. The name ‘cammag’ itself comes from an amalgamation of the Manx gaelic words for ‘curved stick’ (‘camman’) and the name for the ball used’ (crig).

The sticks themselves are something to behold. The traditional form is a shaped piece of gorse wood, although a great many are home made affairs, ranging from brooms, adapted crutches, walking sticks through to lengths of 2x4 with boots nailed onto the end.

The action traditionally happens on the Tynwald Green, in front of St John’s church, and always kicks off at 2pm sharp.

As for the rules, well, cammag is not exactly the hardest to get your head around. You need a stick and a sense of humour, and that is really about it.

Teams of an indeterminate number, purely dependent on who turns up, are loosely cobbled together and divided into ‘North’ and ‘South’. There is a general dividing line across the island, stretching from Ramsey to Niarbyl.

The two teams then proceed to try to wallop the ball past the other team’s goal.

The final word on the length of the game should go to Dave Fisher, who has been the highly impartial referee over the past few years, and is possibly the world’s leading authority on all things cammag.

‘In the past, the players would go and fight to the death for several hours until somebody won or got drunk,’ said Dave. ‘It hasn’t changed much over the years. The rule is it starts at 2pm. We play three halves of 20 minutes each no matter what the weather. Sunshine, snow or ice.’

And those are the rules. All that remains is to grab a stick, choose a side and get stuck in.