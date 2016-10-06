Headquarters for WI is now officially open

A host of diverse activities awaited Lady Gozney, wife of new Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney when she opened the new WI Federation headquarters in Onchan.

Lady Gozney, who has also accepted the role of president of the island’s WI Federation, cut the ribbon and declared the premises officially open.

Federation chairman Pam Beedan said the event had been a huge success with around 100 members attending from WI branches all around the island.

‘People came from as far afield as Kirk Bride in the north and Port St Mary in the south,’ she said.

‘After the opening we had a coffee morning in the parish hall and there were displays both in the new offices and in the hall.’

metalwork

Among the different arts and crafts being demonstrated were spinning using yarn made from plastic bottles, flower arranging and even metalwork and card making.

Lady Gozney was presented with a basket of flowers which she later put on display during a reception at Government House, the WI choir also took part in the event and presented Lady Gozney with a copy of their CD which has proved very popular, with hundreds of copies sold.

There were also demonstrations of knitting for Age Concern and for the premature baby unit.

Ms Beedan said the WI Federation is the administrative body that oversees the island’s 29 WI branches. Overall the island’s WI boasts around 650 members.