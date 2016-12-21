Health needs of Isle of Man’s homeless revealed by audit

Homeless charity Graih and the island’s Department of Health and Social Security have collaborated to produce the Isle of Man’s first ever homeless health needs audit.

The research was carried out by the department’s Adult Community Health Service throughout 2015 and comparisons were made between the Isle of Man and the UK.

Among the more startling statistics produced by the research, the report reveals far more homeless people in the Isle of Man suffer from long-term mental and physical health problems than their counterparts in the UK.

The audit questioned 55 homeless single people aged 18 tp 65, in line with similar audits carried out in the UK. The sample was described as a ‘snapshot’ of the 150 people dealt with by Graih, over the same period.

It found 92 per cent of homeless people in the Isle fo Man experience long-term physical health problems, compared to 41 per cent in the UK homeless population and 28 per cent in the general UK population. It also found 94 per cent of homeless people in the island have diagnosed or undiagnosed mental health problems, compared with 45 per cent in the UK homeless population and 25 per cent in the UK general population.

The audit shows that access to services remains difficult for some of the most vulnerable members of the community – and 47 per cent said that they would like more help with physical health problems. This figure rose to 72 per cent for mental health problems.

Figures for homeless people in the Isle of Man’s use of the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital were higher than UK counterparts, with greater numbers having nowhere suitable to go after discharge from hospital. In contrast, homeless people in the Isle of Man had better access than their UK counterparts to a GP, optician and dentist.

For the purposes of the survey, homelessness was taken to include not only those who are rough sleeping but also those ‘sofa surfing’, moving from friend to friend, or in unsuitable, insecure or temporary accommodation.

The figures highlight the economic costs of homelessness. Homeless people use more emergency services and, when admitted to hospital, stay much longer than the general public. Not only is this evidence of great personal distress but it shows the costs of not addressing the underlying problems that homeless people face.

The survey revealed 25 per cent of homeless people in the island have or are recovering from an alcohol problem and 25 per cent have or are addressing a drug problem. The proportion in the UK is higher.

Most homeless people do not eat two meals a day and consider themselves disabiled and unable to work. To find out more, contact Michael Manning on 324767 or at michael@graih.org.im