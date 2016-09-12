Health trust board unveils new line-up

Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has a new chairman as well as two new trustees on its board.

Former Tynwald member Terry Groves succeeds outgoing chairman Laurence Keenan.

Former Ramsey MHK Mr Groves, who became familiar with the trust’s work during his political career as a departmental member with responsibility for health, is joined on the board by trustees Dr Alex Allinson and Helen Booth.

Mr Groves said: ‘After almost 10 years as a trustee, I am easy with accepting the position of chairman knowing that all of us as trustees are focused and committed to the work of the trust, with extensive knowledge of the island’s healthcare sector and the opportunities ahead through developing technologies.’

Dr Allinson has been a partner at Ramsey Group Practice since 2002 and is a past president of the Isle of Man Medical Society. He studied medicine at King’s College, Cambridge.

Mrs Booth started out in nursing and midwifery in 1977 after graduating from Manchester University with a Bachelor of nursing degree. She gained an MBA qualification through the Open University in 2001 and changed career to become a senior personnel manager at the Department of Health and Social Security.

The trust was established in 1888 by Henry Bloom Noble in memory of his wife, Rebecca. In 1909, after Noble’s death, the trust became a statutory body and its provisions were widened to allow it to support both public and private healthcare organisations by giving support and funding equipment.