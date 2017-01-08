Healthy benefits of owning a pet

We all want 2017 to be a happy and healthy one, and the health benefits of owning a companion animal are scientifically proven.

Academic studies demonstrate that dog owners over the age of 65 have, on average, the activity levels of those 10 years younger and display lower levels of anxiety or depression.

Cats and rabbits have also been proven to enhance the lives of their owners, particularly those who might otherwise have limited interaction with their community.

Rehoming a rescue animal is beneficial for you and for the animal concerned, and it is also a great way to support the ManxSPCA – you pay a small adoption fee which helps with our finances, and you make space for us to rescue more animals in need.

There are many other ways in which you can help us.

By donating a small sum every month you will assist us with the cost of running Ard Jerkyll.

You can set up a standing order or a regular PayPal payment via our website, or call us on 851672 for a standing order mandate to be posted to you.

Why not hold an event to raise funds for the ManxSPCA, one that you know your friends and family will support?

How about a coffee morning or a cheese and wine evening, a sponsored slim or a ‘clothes swish’, or maybe bake some Valentine’s biscuits and cakes to sell next month?

If you need help with your event please email juana@manxspca.com.

Please also email Juana if you would like information about volunteering, which is another great way to help the Society.

We are grateful for extra help with dog walking, cat socialising, and cleaning and maintaining Ard Jerkyll, and our charity shops in Douglas and Ramsey always welcome new team members.

The rescue animals that necessitate all these activities had a peaceful and settled festive period, made all the better by the numerous donations of treats and toys.

We thought Skylar had found a new home before Christmas but things did not work out and so she stayed with us, along with our other rescue dogs including two Border Collies, two Springer Spaniels and two Staffies.

Skylar is a stunning Akita cross Husky, just nine months old, and she is full of energy as you would expect from a young dog.

She will need further training and socialising and for this reason we are recommending that she is not rehomed with young children.

She gets on with most other dogs and so she does not need to be the only dog in a household, but she chases cats and so can’t live with them.

We have two handsome young black and white cats that were brought to us as feral kittens from a nearby farm six months ago, and the cattery team and volunteers have been working hard to socialise them during this time and get them used to human contact.

They are still shy, though, and so will need a patient new owner who may wish to change their names – the cattery team had either run out of ideas or were being super creative when they chose names for this pair who are called Burger and Fries!

Although we think all of our rescue animals are special, these two are definitely unusual in that they are polydactyl and they have what look like thumbs on their front and back paws.

This makes their feet seem enormous, not least because they are quite small cats, and they look as though they are wearing furry slippers.

Even if you are not looking to adopt an animal please come and visit us here at Ard Jerkyll, or pop into our charity shops, as often as you can during 2017.

Our tearooms are open six days a week (Tuesday to Sunday) from 10am to 4pm, and animal viewing is from 1pm to 4pm every day except for Thursdays; Bucks Road charity shop is open Monday to Saturday and our Parliament Street shop is open Tuesday to Saturday. Both shops will be holding New Year sales when they re-open tomorrow (Saturday, January 7), and the shop staff will be delighted to take in your unwanted clothes and small household items (except electrical ones) which you can drop off either at the shops or at Ard Jerkyll.