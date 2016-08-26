Hear the views of candidates

Keys candidates for Ramsey will face the public at a meeting in the East Hall, Ramsey Grammar School on Wednesday, September 14.

The hall will be open from 7pm and the meeting will begin at 7.30pm.

At present there are three candidates – Alex Allinson, Lawrie Hooper and Leonard Singer.

The General Election will be held on September 22.

In view of this, the commissioners have agreed to delay their monthly meeting for one week until September 28.

Two members of the board are seeking election – Lawrie Hooper in Ramsey and Pat Ayres in Ayre and Michael.