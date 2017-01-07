Heartfelt tribute to life-saving dog and loyal mate

The island’s first qualified search and rescue dog and a loyal companion, collie Lola was truly man’s best friend.

Matt Creer has paid a heartfelt tribute to his hero dog after she died at the age of 13 following a short illness.

Lola with a snowy Snaefell in the background

Lola had three life-saving finds during her career and the pair’s achievement was recognised with an award from the Chief Constable.

Matt, who set up the Search and Rescue Dog Association in the island in 2005 and is also a well-known musician, explained: ‘She was an amazing little dog, highly intelligent and sensitive, she loved people and always wanted to please.

‘As a family pet she was gentle and loving and fantastic with kids. She was my loyal friend and we had some amazing adventures together.

‘We went pretty much everywhere together and she even came on tour with me a couple of times in later life.’

Lola was one of three puppies abandoned in a box at the door of a rescue centre in the Lake District. She was taken in by a handler from the Lakes, who Matt had been in contact with for help with training.

Matt said: ‘I took Lola on as a puppy and she came to live with me in Laxey. For two years I trained her, travelling to North Wales and the Lakes once a month to work with SARDA in the UK and training alone the rest of the time.

‘I was told it would be impossible to train a dog in this way. I’m not very good at being told things are “impossible” and in March 2007 Lola and I attended a three-day SARDA assessment in Snowdonia National Park, where we successfully passed and Lola was graded a full search dog.’

Her first life-saving find was in November 2006, when Lola was working at novice grade and attending searches.

‘We were called out by the constabulary to an area in the north where a female had left a suicide note and had not been seen for some time,’ Matt said.

‘After a short hill search in dark and difficult conditions, Lola located the woman hidden in a disused barn having taken a massive overdose.

‘She was unconscious but I was able to administer emergency first aid and we then removed the woman from the hill and to a waiting ambulance. The lady made a full recovery and given the assistance she needed with her problems was eventually able to return home.’

Lola’s next rescue was a male in Santon gorge who had been missing for several hours in ‘horrific’ weather.

Her final find was an elderly visitor who became dehydrated and disorientated walking the Millennium Way.

With the light fading, Lola found the man sheltering behind a wall north of Snaefell.