Heathrow air link with Isle of Man may be restored

Flybe says it might restore the Isle of Man to Heathrow air link if the UK gives the go-ahead to a third runway.

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says a decision over where to site a new runway in the south east of England will be taken ‘shortly’.

Heathrow last week pledged that if its expansion is approved, it will add extra capacity to its existing runways by 2021 – four years before the new runway could open. That could create up to 21 extra daily domestic services and 13 long-haul destinations.

Now Flybe says it is reviewing the feasibility of 12 new routes from Heathrow, including to the Isle of Man.

And it says it will continue to lobby the UK government for nearby RAF Northolt to be used temporarily for scheduled commercial flights in the interim before the extra capacity is added in 2021.

EasyJet is also backing Heathrow’s £18bn expansion and has promised to launch around 20 new routes from there including direct flights to the Isle of Man if the London hub gets its third runway.

The island lost direct flights to Heathrow in 2002 after British Airways bought Manx Airlines.

TravelWatch spokesman Terry Liddiard was chief executive of Manx Airlines and believes the island’s Heathrow link could be restored in two years using Northolt.

He said: ‘A new runway wouldn’t be ready for 13 to 15 years. But Northolt is a great opportunity to provide additional capacity and it could get up and running in two years. There’s a runway already there, a Central Line tube station and the A40 goes just past the perimeter. It would need only a small terminal.

‘When Manx Airlines was coming under threat financially we spent many thousands of pounds on appraisals on the use of Northolt. We never gave up on the idea.’

Flybe boss Saad Hammad said: ‘I am confident we are now in a good position to explore the viability and commercial feasibility of introducing a number of critical new routes for domestic connectivity as soon as the new slots were to become available at Heathrow, to and from where many of our codeshare partners offer seamless onward long haul connections for regional passengers.’

Mr Hammad added: ‘To effectively compete in a post-Brexit environment whilst a third runway is built in the south east, and in light of the new Heathrow plans, Flybe would strongly urge the government to give an expanded Heathrow the green light.’

The routes under consideration by Flybe are Isle of Man, Carlisle, Dundee, Humberside, Liverpool, Londonderry, Norwich, Prestwick, Durham Tees, Doncaster, Jersey and Guernsey.

Heathrow Airport says a third runway could be operational by 2025.

It says if the government gives the go-ahead, it will enter into immediate consultation on a proposal to fast-track extra capacity within four years with an extra 25,000 new flight movements by 2021 on existing runways.

In addition, it will ring-fence this early additional capacity solely for domestic flights, extend until 2037 a £10 discount for every departing passenger flying from Heathrow to a UK destination, and bring forward a £10m ‘route development fund’ to 2021.