Height limit at tip will be relaxed for one extra afternoon

The height barrier at Douglas tip is to be removed for an additional period of time on Monday afternoons, councillors have decided.

The 2.2-metre height restriction was put in place to discourage businesses from disposing of commercial waste free of charge at the site which is principally for household waste.

The restriction, which prevents some (but not all) vans or larger vehicles from entering the site, is already removed on Wednesday afternoons and Sunday afternoons.

Councillors were told the height barrier had caused a knock-on effect at the Western tip at St John’s with drivers desperate to get rid of rubbish diverting there instead.

Councillor Betty Quirk suggested that obstructing people from dumping rubbish at the site could encourage fly-tipping.

Debate also took place at a recent council meeting about whether the policy of charging charities to dispose of what is effectively commercial waste should apply across the board. This followed in the wake of a request from homeless charity Graih for charges to be relaxed.

Councillor Falk Horning pointed out the charity was a small one providing emergency shelter, food and somewhere for people to discuss problems.

‘We should be helping the vulnerable to have access to the site and it should be free to other charities,’ he said.

Chairman of the site’s committee, Councillor Ritchie McNicholl said it was very difficult to make exceptions for particular organisations. He said the type and quantity of rubbish being disposed of would be monitored and Graih should identify themselves when using the tip.

In the meantime, a charge will still be made for charities using the site. He said the site was not fully manned at present and possible monitoring of use by automatic number plate recognition was still being considered.