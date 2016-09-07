Helicopter used for glen improvements

Materials to build six new bridges in Dhoon Glen have been airlifted into the area by a helicopter.

The new bridges are being constructed to improve access to the glen.

Island company EG Services were employed by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture to carry out the work.

The company decided to bring in specialist airlift contractor PDG Helicopters to fly in the materials and remove the existing bridges.

