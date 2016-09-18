Help Beach Buddies at Ballaghennie

Beach Buddies will be holding a volunteer event at Ballaghennie, at the Ayres Nature Reserve, this morning (Sunday) at 10.30am.

The charity is fast approaching 7,000 individual volunteers since 2014 and new volunteers of all ages are welcome, along with well-behaved dogs.

Organiser Bill Dale said: ‘Now that the bird nesting season restrictions have been lifted, this will be our first visit for more than four months, and it will be interesting to see how much rubbish has collected since April, although we know that the Beach Buddies’ bin, kindly sponsored by Blythe Financial, is filled regularly by the people who use the beach.

‘Beach Buddies provides all the necessary equipment and this week we have some brand new gloves (for a change!). This is a never-ending problem, and volunteers may prefer to bring their own gloves.

‘Litterpickers are another problem, and many are coming back irreparably damaged most weeks, so these too are in decline! Bags - not a problem! We’ve got loads, thanks to a local farmer, and also WDS Ltd who have supported us for many years.

‘Just come along for as long or a little as you like. We finish no later than midday.’