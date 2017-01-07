Help for food and drink makers who want to export off the island

Local food and drink producers seeking to export off the island sales have been invited to take part in free training in how to gain SALSA certification, which is recognised by leading retailers.

SALSA certification is granted to suppliers who show auditors that their products conform to the safety and legal requirements that many stores demand.

SALSA is a venture between the four main associations in the UK food chain: the National Farmers’ Union, the Food and Drink Federation, the British Hospitality Association and the British Retail Consortium.

It is operated by the Institute of Food Science and Technology, which audits SALSA applicants.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture is hosting training for food and drink businesses in preparing for a SALSA audit.

Training takes place at the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture in St John’s on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday 28, and there are 12 places each day.

To apply for a place, businesses should email Andrew Lees, the DEFA’s food business development officer, via andrew.lees@gov.im with their choice of date and whether they can attend the alternative date if their first choice is full.

Businesses that attend the training can go on to be audited and, if successful, be SALSA certified, for which there is a scale of fees.

Andrew said: ‘SALSA reflects the legal requirements and expectations of leading food buyers.

‘Certification is only granted to suppliers who are able to demonstrate to an auditor that they produce safe and legal food and are committed to meeting the SALSA standard.

‘Certification can open up new markets to local food and drink producers as businesses feature in an online directory and receive ongoing support in best standards.’

For more information visit www.salsafood.co.uk