Help for future sports stars

The second year of the Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy will launch on Friday with the first workshop of the new season.

It will host another four workshops to help the island’s budding sports stars.

Many athletes who attended last year will return to continue their training, joined by a new intake of more than 30.

The recruits have prepared for the first workshop by attending four ‘boot camp’ sessions in September to cover the topics which formed the first year of the Academy.

The Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy was launched last year as a platform to help athletes aged 13 to 17 who are in the tier below those currently supported by Isle of Man Sport Aid.

Through a programme of workshops and homework developed by sport and athlete development adviser Paul Jones, the academy aims to help participants become top athletes.

Over the first year more than 60 young sportspeople attended workshops on ‘commitment to excellence’, ‘resilience, determination and persistence’, ‘discipline and self-regulation’ and ‘respect’.

More than 70 promising athletes are due to attend year two of the Academy, which will begin with a workshop on ‘physical preparation’.

Three further workshops during the year will look at ‘rest and regeneration’, ‘diet and nutrition’ and ‘sports psychology’.

The first workshop will be addressed by Nick Grantham, an expert in athlete preparation who over almost two decades has worked with British gymnastics, England Netball, the Rugby Football Union, several premiership football teams and the Birmingham Royal Ballet. Nick has also worked with athletes at four Olympic Games and is a performance consultant for Nike.

The evening workshop will also be attended by three members of the Isle of Man Sport Institute support team; physiotherapists Ruth Cooil and Wendy Shallcross and sports psychology consultant Sian Griffith.

Sport Aid sports performance co-ordinator Chris Quine said: ‘We are all very excited about moving into the second year of the Sports Aid Academy and continuing to offer advice and support to so many young people.

‘Year one was very well received by the athletes, as well as coaches and parents, and the eagerness to engage and learn was clear. Thanks to the continued support of our sponsors SMP Partners and Newfield we are able to continue this programme to ensure ongoing development of returning participants as well as bringing in many more youngsters who are involved in a wide variety of sports.’

He added: ‘The first workshop of the year will focus on physical preparation and we’re delighted to have someone of Nick’s experience and expertise visiting the island to share his knowledge with the academy. His insights will help the athletes understand more about getting ready to perform and while the central message relates to sport, the philosophy of preparation being the foundation of success can be equally applied to many other areas of life, from school to workplaces.’