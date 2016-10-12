Help for parents available

The Samaritans have reassured parents struggling with ‘empty nest syndrome’ after their children have left for university that help is just a phone call away.

Gill Porter, director of Samaritans Isle of Man, said: ‘It can be a lonely time for parents, because it is a huge wrench to suddenly not have them around.’

Samaritans: call 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org

