Help for vulnerable at Christmas

The Christmas period can be a difficult time for many people.

A special event is being held at Tromode House to highlight the wide range of support that is available in the Isle of Man.

Organised by the Prison and Probation Service at the Department of Home Affairs, the open day will provide information, guidance and assistance from a host of government agencies and island charities.

People are invited to attend Tromode House between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday, December 13.

The building, which is the new hub for the island’s probation staff, will be signposted from Ballafletcher Road and Johnny Watterson’s Lane, with parking available at the rear of Isle of Man Creamery.

As well as providing support on matters such as homelessness, loneliness, depression and domestic abuse, the event will also offer practical advice on staying safe, maintaining physical and mental wellbeing and preventing crime.

The format will include presentations, information stands and an opportunity for one-to-one discussions with representatives of the following organisations –

Prison and probation service, the police, St John Ambulance, Victim Support , the Samaritans, the Children’s Centre, Graih (homeless charity), mental wellbeing services, Housing Matters, the Drug and Alcohol Team, Prison Works, the Manx SPCA , the Salvation Army, the fire service, Manx Court Mission and the government’s public health division.

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey MHK said: ‘Many people find it difficult to cope at Christmas for a variety of reasons. We are working to spread the message that help is at hand for those in need.’