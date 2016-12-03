Help to create kids’ play trail

The Ramsey Eco-Active work party will meet tomorrow (Sunday) to complete the conversion of a mountain bike trail at Claughbane plantation into a children’s trail.

Volunteers should meet at Ramsey hairpin at 10am, while late arrivals should head for the middle of the plantation.

The work party will be helping with step building.

The event will continue until 2pm.

Refreshments, tools and gloves all provided.

For more information contact project manager Andree Dubbledam on andree@manxwt.org.uk or 434251.