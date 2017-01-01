Here are our animals of the year

There have been lots of highlights during 2016 – far too many to mention in just one article – but some animals and their circumstances are particularly noteworthy.

The small animals unit has rehomed a variety of species of pet, from bearded dragons and geckos to ferrets and chinchillas.

It rehomes more rabbits than any other species not least because people underestimate the time and commitment needed when they buy a rabbit.

Rather than pick one ‘small animal of the year’ the team have highlighted the five Flemish Giant rabbits that were rescued from a local plantation during the summer, having been dumped there to fend for themselves.

The society’s welfare officers worked closely with the Police and brought a successful prosecution against the rabbits’ owner, who was given a hefty fine. Why didn’t he simply bring the rabbits to the ManxSPCA?

Over in the aviary our ‘bird of the year’ has to be the turkey that was found wandering around Peel.

He proved to be a real character and very talkative, and turned from being an incredibly skinny bird to a plump one in just a couple of weeks. Rest assured, though, he hasn’t ended up on someone’s Christmas dinner plate, and he is living out his life with a collection of ducks and geese in the south of the island.

And over in the cattery rather than single out just one cat to mention the team would like to highlight the only cats that have been with us for the whole of 2016 – Blaze and Glory.

These attractive young cats, one black and one a silver tabby, were born in a pub in a semi-feral environment and so have needed a lot of socialisation.

They are still shy cats and so they have been overlooked by prospective adopters all year.

They deserve to have a home of their own, and to grow their trust in humans further with an owner who has the time and patience for them – could this be you?

Casper is the kennels team’s ‘dog of the year’.

We asked his new owner, Laura O’Sullivan, to tell us why she and her partner chose him, and this is their story:

‘Tony and I had been considering getting a dog for a while – I grew up with dogs and really missed having one around, but we weren’t sure if we would be good candidates because we both work full-time.

‘We decided to pay the ManxSPCA a visit to have a look around and do some investigating as neither of us really knew what to expect, but we both felt that it would be better to give a dog a home that desperately needed one rather than going to a breeder.

‘When we first arrived we looked at some of the pictures of the dogs available and Casper’s picture immediately caught my attention – he looked sweet, if not a little sad – and once Becky, a member of ManxSPCA team, told us he was her favourite, it was a done deal. ‘

She explained very carefully that it would be a long process because he was so timid around strangers but that it would be worth it in the end. We found out that Casper had been with the ManxSPCA for more than three years and had been difficult to rehome because he took so long to warm to new people, but this just made us even more determined to win his affection.

‘The adoption process was challenging – it took about two months and more than 25 visits to be able to touch him without him being scared.

‘However, once he became comfortable with us he wouldn’t leave us alone! The staff at the ManxSPCA were incredible, and so patient, spending hours and hours with us to make sure our visits went well.

‘Casper came to live with us four months after we first met him and we really couldn’t have hoped for a better, more affectionate dog to become part of our family.

‘He loves going out in the car, especially to the beach or the plantations for walks and is particularly excited when we come home with a new toy for him to destroy!

‘But most of all, he loves snuggling on the couch, which is always nice after a long day at work.

‘Tony and I are very happy we made the commitment to Casper and it’s so fulfilling to be able to give such a lovely little dog the home he deserves.’