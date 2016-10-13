Here are our new political leaders

This is the first official photograph of the new Council of Ministers.

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle announced his team on Monday morning.

Since then he has been on official business in Brussels.

But today he rounded them all up to have their photo taken.

The photo shows:

Back row: Geoffrey Boot (Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture), Bill Malarkey (Home Affairs), Ray Harmer (Infrastructure), Laurence Skelly (Economic Development).

Front row: Chris Thomas (Policy and Reform), Kate Beecroft (Health and Social Care), Howard Quayle (Chief Minister), Alfred Cannan (Treasury), Graham Cregeen (Education and Children).

