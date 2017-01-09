Heritage body defends increase in admission prices

The cost of standard admission has increased at all paid Manx National Heritage sites – but it remains exceptional value for money.

That’s the message from Manx National Heritage after ticket prices at the House of Manannan, in Peel, increased on January 3 from £6 to £10 for adults, and up £2 to £5 for children.

MNH’s seasonal sites open to the public on April 1.

Then, admission to Castle Rushen, Rushen Abbey and Laxey Wheel will cost £8 for adults. And admission to Peel Castle, Cregneash, The Grove, The Nautical and The Old House of Keys will be £6 for adults.

A spokesman said: ‘The island’s heritage sites remain exceptional value for money and there are no changes to the cost of the Season Pass, which remains at £20 for a full year’s access.

‘Likewise, the cost of a Holiday Pass remains at £20.

‘Free entry is available to all local children and students in full time education up to the age of 18, when showing their ACE cards.’

The changes were made after a comparison of pricing with local and UK attractions showed MNH prices were ‘relatively low’. They also followed market research into how much residents and visitors would be willing to pay.

The spokesman added: ‘Income from admissions, retail sales and donations contributes to the care and upkeep of our heritage sites and helps make them accessible to the public.

‘Despite significant budget cuts, MNH has invested heavily in upgrading facilities and galleries and moved towards a business model to make the island’s heritage sites more sustainable for the future.’

‘Paying an admission fee, purchasing a Season Pass or even becoming a member makes a fabulous contribution towards ensuring our heritage exists for future generations.’