Heterosexual couple from Douglas are first to become civil partners

A heterosexual Isle of Man couple have become the first in the island or UK to become civil partners.

Adeline Cosson, 24, and Kieran Hodgson, 22, celebrated their union today (Friday) at Douglas Registry Office.

The couple, who live in Douglas, have not only become the first heterosexual couple in the Isle of Man to enter into a civil partnership, but in the UK.

Civil partnerships were made available for heterosexual couples in the island in July, after the Marriage and Civil Partnership Amendment Act came into effect.

In the UK, civil partnerships were introduced in 2004 for same-sex couples but are not available to opposite-sex couples.

Next week a heterosexual couple from London will travel to the island for a civil partnership ceremony.

More on this will be featured in the Isle of Man Examiner on Tuesday.