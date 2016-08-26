Historic aircraft to roar into skies at festival

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) with take to the skies in Jurby to commemorate all those who have lost their lives serving in the Royal Air Force and its predecessor the Royal Flying Corps.

A display by a Hurricane, Spitfire and a Lancaster bomber will be held during the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Festival of Jurby on Sunday (August 28).

The historic aircraft will roar into the skies in remembrance of ‘The Few’ who defended our skies during the summer of 1940 at 2pm at Jurby airfield.

The Lancaster is one of only two left in the world, the other is in Canada, and the Spitfire and Hurricane single-seater fighters were at the forefront of the Battle of Britain.

While the Spitfire has tended to dominate the limelight as the most iconic fighter of the Second World War, most veterans have pointed out that the Hurricane was the real work-horse of the battle. During the four-month battle, 2,585 aircrew lost their lives and 1,977 aircraft were destroyed.

The ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ appears in displays all over the UK during the summer months in honour and remembrance of those who gave their lives. It is a regular RAF unit, manned by service personnel and funded by the Ministry of Defence.

The BBMF display, which has been arranged by the Department of Economic Development (DED), is one of the many attractions at the Festival of Jurby.

Visitors to the festival will have the chance to view rare and classic motorcycles, many being piloted by famous riders, and see static displays of many more machines. In addition, there will be stalls, refreshment tents and live entertainment.

David Cretney, government political member responsible for tourism and motorsport, said: ‘It is entirely fitting that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take place at Jurby given that the RAF were based there between 1939 and 1963.

‘The memorial flight will really complement an excellent day’s entertainment lined up for the VMCC Festival at Jurby this year, which has grown to become a huge part of the Festival of Motorcycling.

‘I’m delighted that the DED team has been able to facilitate the RAF display coming to the island as well as the star international riders.’

The festival, run by the Isle of Man branch of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club, is one of the biggest events at this year’s Classic TT. It runs from 10am to 5pm at Jurby airfield.

Tickets are available on the gate and are priced at £5 for adults with free entry for children under the age of 16.