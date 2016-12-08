Historic banking counter is donated to Gaiety Theatre

A historic bank counter dating back more than a century has been dismantled and donated to the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre.

The ornate hardwood feature has been removed from Isle of Man Bank in Athol Street.

Paul Smith, island head, Isle of Man Bank, said: ‘Our Athol Street branch is steeped in history and as such we will be sensitively blending the old with the new to protect the unique architectural facilities. In addition our ornate banking counter will be donated to the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre who intend to incorporate it into existing public areas as part of their continued refurbishment plans.’

A team of contractors worked behind a screened-off area to dismantle the counter which was yesterday carefully transported to the Gaiety Theatre.

Speaking from the stage of the Gaiety, branch manager Chris Dawson said the NatWest branch,previously located at the Royal Bank House building in Victoria Street, was being relocated to Athol Street. This means both NatWest and Isle of Man branches will be housed in the same building but operated separately.

He said: ‘We have taken the opportunity to transform the branch. The key thing for us is to retain as much of the heritage of the building as we possibly can, but also adding new aspects and new technology to be able to serve our customers better.

‘The counter dates back to 1902, so that is why it was really important that we found a suitable use for it. So we were really grateful that the Gaiety was able to rehome it here.’

Mr Dawson, asked why the bank felt the counter had to be moved, said: ‘It’s about serving our customers better and moving with the times. We want to be side by side with our customers and to remove that divide.

‘It’s improving the experience for customers coming into the bank.

‘Obviously we appreciate it’s a big change. The important thing for us is that we have been able to retain unique features. So, for instance, all the marble is staying and we have a fantastic ceiling. And in terms of where the counter was we are introducing a curved heritage wall in line with the dome which is going to have all the history of the bank and some artefacts.

David Stacey, chairman of the Gaiety Friends said they were delighted to receive the historic counter.

Seamus Shea, Gaiety technical manager said: ‘This is a fantastic tie-up between the two venues from the bank and the Gaiety. The bank counter is from 1902 and the Gaiety opened in 1900.

‘So the tie-in of the period is pretty much correct in terms of the design. We hope to incorporate the counter into a public area at some point in the future.

‘Obviously we will have to go through the proper channels in terms of research and design of what a Victorian bar would look like.’

He vowed the counter will be stored safely.