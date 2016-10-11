Hit and run in St John’s

Police news

Police news

Police are investigating a hit and run which took place at St John’s Football Club.

A white Ford Fiesta collided with a black Nissan Pathfinder at around 8pm last night (Monday).

The driver of the Ford Fiesta did not stop at the scene.

If anyone has any information contact PC Stokes at Peel police station on 842208.

Back to the top of the page