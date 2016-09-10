Hive of activity at Isle of Man bee conference

The Villa Marina will be a hive of activity later this month when it is the venue for a big beekeepers’ conference.

The Bee Improvement and Bee Breeders’ Association will be returning to the island for the first time since 1973 with a packed programme of lectures - some fascinating and some intriguing - on all matters related to bee keeping.

Organisers are expecting at least 200 people will attend the conference which is open to anyone, costs £95 and includes a semi-formal dinner on the Wednesday night.

Johnny Kipps, of the Isle of Man Beekeepers, said: ‘We have some extremely interesting speakers in our line up and one of our focuses is on improving the genetic pool of the bees generally, which is extremely important.’

For anyone who can’t attend the full conference, other options include paying around £30 to attend for one day or £5 on the door to attend individual lectures.

The 29 sessions of the conference, will include bee genetics, the mating biology of honey bees and a talk intriguingly entitled, ‘Beekeeping - if bees wrote the book’.

‘We are hugely privileged to have experts on this wide variety of topics come to the island; an array of expertise like this isn’t easily assembled,’ Mr Kipps said.

Speakers include Californian bee expert and international speaker Randy Oliver who will deliver four presentations on topics including beekeeping in California and unserstanding varroa – the disease responsible for a huge decline in the bee population but which has not reached the island.

The conference is September 20 to 22.

Places can be pre-booked on the BIBBA website.