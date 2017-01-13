Hockey club raises money for children’s hospice

Bacchanalians Hockey club has completed its annual fundraising target of £3,000 and present the funds to the staff from Rebecca House, the children’s hospice.

The club arranged for the Rebecca House logo to be embroidered on all club members’ playing shirts, while organising and completing fundraising events such as sky dives, charity auctions, and social events at their Cronkbourne clubhouse.

The club thanked sponsors Ramsey Crookall, a Cains, Canada Life and Manx Business Solutions for all their support.

Let us know about your charity fundraising.

Send details to newsdesk@newsiom.co.im

Every time you email us please include a telephone number.