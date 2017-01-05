Hockey club’s Christmas party donation

Crowe Morgan Valkyrs Hockey Club annual mhelliah has raised £425 towards a Christmas party for the residents of Westlands Sheltered Housing Complex

The mhelliah is held each year and the club choose a charity or good cause in the west of the island to donate the money to.

Dave Hall from Valkyrs said: ‘We thought it would be nice to give something back to a generation that have done so much for the community that we represent.’

Members of the Valkyrs committee attended the Westlands Christmas Party which was held for approximately 50 residents and presented a cheque to the head of the Peel and Western District Housing Committee, Alan Jones.

Pictured from left, Imogen Manning, Alan Jones, David Hall and Greg Miller photo by Chris Caldwell