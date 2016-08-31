Hollie has locks chopped for charity

An eight-year-old schoolgirl has had her long hair chopped to help provide real hair wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Hollie Patterson-Hannay, from Douglas, had her locks cut at Amy’s Hair Salon in Onchan and will be donating it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs for children who have suffered hair loss from cancer treatment.

Eight-year-old Hollie Patterson-Hannay has her hair cut at Amy's Hair Salon in Onchan for the Little Princess Trust - pictured with salon owner Amy McDowell

As well as her hair donation, Hollie has been fundraising for the charity and for Relay For Life Isle of Man, which she took part in on Saturday.

Hollie’s mum Jackie explained that her daughter, who goes to Ballacottier School, wanted to have her hair cut after seeing photographs of her cousin with no hair following chemotherapy treatment.

‘Her cousin had to have chemotherapy, and that was when Hollie was born.

‘About two years ago she saw photos of her cousin with no hair and she started asking questions about what had happened. We explained to her that other children have to have chemotherapy as well.

‘Ever since then she just wanted to do something.’

Jackie said she was ‘really touched’ when Hollie said she wanted to cut her hair to provide wigs for children with cancer.

‘She’s started this so young and is always thinking about everybody else. I’m really pleased and touched that she wanted to do this.’

Charity manager Monica Glass said: ‘How wonderful that an eight-year-old girl would like to do so much for someone else. The charity knows that receiving a free real hair wig has a very positive impact on the child in question.

‘What a great girl Hollie is for helping another child in this way.

To make a donation to Hollie visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hollieshair2016

The Little Princess Trust was founded in 2006 and provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

For more information about the charity go to www.littleprincesses.org.uk