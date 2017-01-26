Homes plan for Laxey promenade

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a residential site at the southern end of Laxey promenade.

The homes, garage and outbuildings at Cliffside and End Cafe could be demolished and replaced with four homes.

The application (17/00006/B) to government planners has been submitted by Deborah Forster, who owns the site.

It’s a renewal of a scheme (07/01201/B) for which planning approval expired in January 2013.

That application was approved at appeal in January 2008.

The drawings submitted with the new application show there would be three two-bedroom properties and one two-bedroom.

All of the homes would feature balconies.

Off-site parking for eight vehicles is also proposed in attached garages as part of the development.