Homes plan for Laxey promenade

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a residential site at the southern end of Laxey promenade.
The homes, garage and outbuildings at Cliffside and End Cafe could be demolished and replaced with four homes.
The application (17/00006/B) to government planners has been submitted by Deborah Forster, who owns the site.
It’s a renewal of a scheme (07/01201/B) for which planning approval expired in January 2013.
That application was approved at appeal in January 2008.
The drawings submitted with the new application show there would be three two-bedroom properties and one two-bedroom.
All of the homes would feature balconies.
Off-site parking for eight vehicles is also proposed in attached garages as part of the development.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.