Honesty box pair identified

Police have now identified two people shown on CCTV stealing from an honesty box near Patrick.

The breakthrough came after the constabulary media site featured the footage of two people approaching a shed soon after 4am on October 25. They are then seen leaving, apparently with a box of cash.

Police have now removed the footage from their social media site and have thanked everyone who helped out by contributing information and sharing the post.

A police spokesman said: ‘The Isle of Man is a great place to live with a great community spirit and this is a wonderful example of community and police working together.’