Hop-tu-Naa activity pack

Hop-tu-Naa celebrations

Hop-tu-Naa celebrations

Discover the history, music and dance of Hop- tu-Naa with an activity pack.

Culture Vannin, in conjunction with the Department of Education and Children, has produced the pack in time for this year’s celebration of the ancient Manx custom on October 31.

It includes audio files with the songs and an account of the Jinnie the Witch story along with puzzles and recipes all in a format suitable for primary schools.

Download the pack from http://manxmusic.com/news_story_448141.html

