Hop-tu-Naa at Cregneash

Cregneash will host its Manx Hop-tu-Naa celebration on Sunday.

Hop-tu-Na comes from the same roots as the Hogmanay in Scotland and is actually a New Year celebration.

Unlike the modern Scottish Hogmanay celebration, Hop-tu-Naa observes the Celtic calendar and celebrates the New Year around this time of year. Traditionally this is a time of great celebration as the harvest has been safely gathered and the nights drawing in, which for those who worked by the light of day was considered a great blessing.

As well as the customary carving of the humble moot (turnip) into a lantern, there will be live Manx music, a sing-along to the Hop-tu-Naa song and the chance to join in the accompanying dance led by musicians John and Cathy Rhodes.

Hands-on activities include making a herbal charm and crafts in Jinny’s Craft Cottage. There will also be live baking demonstrations, Manx fairytales told by the fire in Church Farm parlour and the chance to learn about all the superstitions associated with the traditional Hop tu Naa celebration.

The turnip lantern parade at 4pm will celebrate the end of the day’s festivities.

Admission is £6 for adults and £3 for children and all visitors (on a first come first served basis) will receive a free turnip to carve (subject to availability). The site opens at 10am. Visitors are advised wrap up well and dress for the weather though most of the activities do take place undercover.

This week there are also ‘Turn up for turnips’ events from 1pm during half term and take the opportunity to enjoy a visit to Cregneash at the same time.

Standard entry charges apply plus £1.50 per turnip.