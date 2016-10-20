Hop-tu-Naa pug party this Sunday

Get your pugs dressed up for a Hop-tu-Naa pug party on Sunday (October 23).

It will take place in the ManxSPCA Fun Barn at Ard Jerkyll from 2pm to 4pm.

There will be pug races, costing £1 per race, in which dogs will be in with the chance of winning rosettes, trophies and goody bags.

There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

Money raised will go to the ManxSPCA.