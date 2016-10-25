Hop-tu-Naa week of fun activities at the Family Library

There is a week of events lined up to celebrate Hop-tu-Naa at the Family Library this half-term holiday.

There are plenty of affordable activities taking place, plus some free events.

Librarian in charge Mary Cousins said: ‘We’ve got a packed week of events lined up. Some of it might sound a little spooky, but don’t be scared – come along and join in the fun!’

Today (Tuesday) is a Wizards and Witches day, £2 to take part.

Tomorrow morning (Wednesday) sees a free Spooky Science workshop.

On Thursday, you can have a go at decorating Crazy Cookies, £2 to take part.

If you want to make a Hop-tu-Naa lantern, then Friday is the day to get along to the library – it will cost just £2 to make one.

There is a special event on Friday evening. The Freaky Friday Freak Out disco is being held from 6pm to 7pm.

There will be games, refreshments, craft and fancy dress. Tickets are £3, available from the library.

Saturday will see Spooky Science and Animation. These are free to attend.

The theme for the Big Draw event, taking place throughout the week, is Rampaging Robots.

The library will also be holding ‘spider races’, a Feed the Monster game and other spooky goings.

The Family Library is next to the children’s playground in Westmoreland Road, Douglas. It is open from 10am-5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1.30pm-5pm on Thursdays and 10.30am to 4pm on Saturdays.