Hop-tu-Naa wigs more scary than was originally intended

Some Hop-tu-Naa wigs could be more frightening than they were intended to be.

The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading has alerted the public to an important safety recall.

Dealz, part of the Poundland group and based in Strand Street, Douglas, is recalling ‘Fright Nite’ Halloween wigs and ‘Celebrations’ dress up wigs as they do not meet the toy safety flammability standard and, therefore, pose a risk if exposed to a naked flame.

The Halloween wigs affected have been on sale since August 2016 and the ‘Celebrations’ dress up wigs have been on sale since March 2015 at Dealz and Poundland stores, and Poundland Online.

What you should do:

Check to see if the barcode on your purchase matches any of those shown below.

If you have purchased one of these products, or have any concerns regarding any other Dealz or Poundland wigs you have purchased previously, please return it to your nearest store for a full refund.

If you think that you may have purchased one of the wigs for someone else or think you know someone who has one, please tell them about this recall.

Should you have any queries or concerns regarding this information please call Poundland’s customer service team free on 0800 731 5622 between 9am and 5:30pm Monday to Friday.

Affected Wigs:

#115428 – FRIGHT NITE SHORT BOB WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink)

Barcodes: 5054110002626, 5054110002633, 5054110002640, 5054110002657, 5054110002664, 5054110280475, 5054110280482, 5054110280499, 5054110280505, 5054110280512

#127038 – FRIGHT NITE LONG WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink)

Barcodes: 5054110002671, 5054110002688, 5054110002695, 5054110002701, 5054110002718

#127039 – FRIGHT NITE CURLY WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink)

Barcodes: 5054110002725, 5054110002732, 5054110002749, 5054110002756, 5054110002763

#123716 – LONG WIG (PINK/ BLUE/ BLONDE)

Barcodes: 5053834237161, 5054110421885, 5054110421892, 5054110421908

#125690 – LUXURY SHORT WIG

Barcodes: 5053834256902, 5054110285364, 5054110285371, 5054110285388

A spokesman for Poundland said: ‘As a responsible retailer we take the testing and the standard of our products very seriously and remain committed to the highest levels of product quality which is why we are taking this precautionary measure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’