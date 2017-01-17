Horse tram line saved

Tynwald has voted to keep the horse trams running along the whole length of the promenade.

Plans for the reconstruction of Douglas Promenades, including a truncated horse tram line between Broadway and Summerhill, returned to the court for a combined vote, having failed to secure the support of both houses at last month’s sitting.

But Douglas Central MHK Chris Robertshaw successfully tabled an amendment that a new single tram track should run on the roadway between the Sea Terminal and the War Memorial.

His amendment was carried by 17 votes to 14. The motion with the amended recommendation was supported unanimously in the House of Keys by 24 votes to 0, and by five votes to two in the Legislative Council.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer had said the amendment was not needed as the plans included a tram corridor so that the line could be relaid to the Sea Terminal in future.

Daphne Caine (Garff) supported Mr Robertshaw’s amendment, insisting it was better to spend the money now rather than later so that it could be used for cruise ship passengers. But she said the public just wanted Tynwald to make a decision so that the Department of Infrastructure could ‘just get on with it’.