Horse tramway retained - but halved in length

The horse trams are to be retained as a twin track in the centre of the road, under a £23m scheme for the reconstruction of the Promenades to go before this month’s Tynwald.

But in a move that will dismay heritage campaigners, the line will be halved, with only the northern section running between Strathallan and Broadway. However, a corridor will be maintained so that the tracks could be extended along Loch Promenade back to the Sea Terminal in future.

Infrastructure Minister will aske Tynwald to approve a full reconstruction of the roadways and drainage.

The twin tracks between Broadway and Summerhill are to be renewed in the current location, with rails laid to cater for both the heritage trams or a potential future light rail electric tramway system. Truncating the line will save £750,000 and preserve parking.

A report to go before Tynwald states: ‘The department does not believe that operating horse trams along the full length of the Promenade is commercially viable.’

Existing parking provision and kerb alignments are to be largely retained in the northern end of the Promenade. The report notes that the loss of any parking provision will cause significant concern to retailers, hoteliers and shoppers.

There will be a broader revamp of the area around the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre including the construction of a tramway terminus.

In the section of the Promenade running between the Sea Terminal and the War Memorial, the tracks will be a removed but a tram corridor is to be allowed for to provide for the possible future extension of the tramway. However, if the section to the south of the War Memorial were built it would be used infrequently. The horse tramway is expected to run at a loss of £60,000 a year.

The total cost of the scheme, including enhanced surfaces for footpaths, side roads and highways between Regent Street and Broadway, will come to £23m.

If the required approvals and consents are secured in a timely manner the department expects works to start by the end of September 2017.