Hospice’s Christmas tree collection scheme

Hospice Isle of Man will hold its annual Christmas tree collection recycling scheme over the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

This year the Isle of Man Post Office is supporting the scheme by volunteering to do the collections and help with deciding the route.

It is the third year that Hospice has run this initiative.

Tree collection will cost £10 per tree with all funds being donated to the charity. A donation will be made back to the Post Office to cover running costs.

In order to arrange a collection of a Christmas tree register online at www.hospice.org.im – all registration needs to be done online.

Geoff Rickard, Isle of Man Post Office general manager, mails said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer voluntary assistance with the collections and route planning for this year’s Hospice Christmas tree collection recycling initiative.

‘The charity provides an exceptional service that touches so many of the island’s population and any money raised will help support the continuation of its fantastic work in the community.’

Event manager for Hospice Sharon Connor thanked the team at the Isle of Man Post Office for their support and the Manx public for supporting Hospice’s commitment to the environment as the trees will be made into compost at Ballaneven Compost Limited in Peel as per previous years.

Ms Connor said: ‘This is the third year that Hospice has run this initiative and the key to the scheme is volunteers so we are delighted that the Post Office is coming on board.’

Last year Hospice Isle of Man said that they raised approximately £3,500 from recycling more than 400 Christmas trees around the island.

Hospice Isle of Man started in 1983 and provides specialist physical, social and psychological care for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses as well as support for their families.

More than 350 patients every year are cared for by Hospice Isle of Man.